UPDATE 2: You can add Eric Bischoff to the list of people Tony Khan has feuded with today on Twitter after the two clashed about Khan’s Jinder Mahal shots. Bischoff took to his account to call Tony Khan a clown for his initial tweet comparing HOOK and Mahal’s recent attempts to get their respective companies’ world title shots, which led to a back and forth as you can see below:

UPDATED: Jinder Mahal has seen Tony Khan’s shot at him, and he had one to fire of his own. Mahal shared Khan’s initial tweet comparing him to HOOK and wrote:

“Who tf is Hook? WATCH MONDAY NIGHT RAW ON @USANETWORK MONDAY 8PM EST!!!”

ORIGINAL: Tony Khan is back to his Twitter ways, taking a couple of shots at WWE and USA Network for Jinder Mahal getting a World Heavyweight Title shot. As previously reported, Mahal will be facing Seth Rollins on next week’s episode of WWE Raw with Rollins’ title on the line. Khan, who took some criticism online after HOOK challenged Samoa Joe to a future AEW World Championship match on Saturday’s Collision, posted to Twitter to defend his booking decision compared to WWE’s.

Khan wrote:

“A double standard: @730hook 28-1 career record, on winning streak calls out the Champ, a logical challenge sparks online outrage Jinder has literally lost every single match he’s in for the past year, immediately gets title shot, where is the rage #AEWDynamite TOMORROW on TBS”

When USA Network referenced Khan’s recent use of the wrestling database Cagematch as an example of how well-received his shows has been, Khan also fired back at the Network:

“A moral victory for USA is one win more than their World Title challenger Jinder Mahal has in the past 364 days… because it’s been literally a full year since he won a match. You really put AEW in our place getting Jinder Mahal in a big match on your tv show. Do it more often”

