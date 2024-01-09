wrestling / News

World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

January 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 1-15-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a World Heavyweight Championship match and more for next week’s WWE Raw. The company announced the following bouts for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal
* R-Truth & The Miz vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor
* #DIY vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio
* Gunther returns

