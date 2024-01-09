wrestling / News
World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
January 8, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced a World Heavyweight Championship match and more for next week’s WWE Raw. The company announced the following bouts for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal
* R-Truth & The Miz vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor
* #DIY vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio
* Gunther returns
#WWERaw is STACKED next week!
🏆 @WWERollins vs. @JinderMahal – World Heavyweight Championship
🌎 @Gunther_AUT returns
😈 The Awesome Truth vs. The Judgment Day
🤝 #DIY vs. @DomMysterio35 & @jd_mcdonagh
📍 NORTH LITTLE ROCK
🎟️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/6wCNJGfAlP pic.twitter.com/P115jcoUqT
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2024