Tony Schiavone On Working With Lance Russell, Wants Him Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

On the latest What Happened When podcast episode, Tony Schiavone talked about working with Lance Russell on commentary in WCW, his belief about how Russell should go into the WWE Hall of Fame, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Lance Russell: “I love Lance Russell. You know, I did get a chance to work with Lance in WCW. Lance was a really intelligent wonderful man, he was. And I remember listening to some of his older stuff. I didn’t listen to much of it. But back in the day and everything, everything I listened to. I just loved what he did.”

On his belief that Lance should be in the WWE Hall of Fame: “It goes back to this Hall of Fame thing We talk about is he in the WWE Hall of Fame? [No] So when you and I have talked about a lot. What do you think about the WWE Hall of Fame? There’s a reason why I think I should never be in it. Because Lance Russell, Bob Cottle and many of the guys who have been regional announcers before should be in there long before I should ever be in there. And if they are not there, then I scream cream bulls**t.”

