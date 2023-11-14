wrestling / News

Top Dolla Says He & Michael Cole Wanted a Match In WWE

November 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The former Top Dolla says that he and Michael Cole wanted a match on a WWE PLE, and that Pat McAfee would have been involved. AJ Francis responded to a fan on Twitter who commented on Cole’s tendency to take shots at him on commentary and said that they were working together and hoped to have a match, which would have seen Cole win by virtue of a small package when another wrestler would have distracted him.

Francis wrote:

“Wait until you idiots realize me and Michael was working together and y’all was too dense to catch on. Michael Cole is a real one.

“Me and Cole wanted a match at a PLE.

We even had it planned out. I throw him around for 5 minutes, I get cocky and get distracted by (insert any wrestler here) & he beats me with a small package”

When another fan suggested the distraction could have been McAfee, leading to a match pitting Cole and McAfee against him and Ashante “Thee” Adonis at WrestleMania, Francis replied:

“Yeah this was a plan we had as well”

