wrestling / News
Top Dolla Says He & Michael Cole Wanted a Match In WWE
The former Top Dolla says that he and Michael Cole wanted a match on a WWE PLE, and that Pat McAfee would have been involved. AJ Francis responded to a fan on Twitter who commented on Cole’s tendency to take shots at him on commentary and said that they were working together and hoped to have a match, which would have seen Cole win by virtue of a small package when another wrestler would have distracted him.
Francis wrote:
“Wait until you idiots realize me and Michael was working together and y’all was too dense to catch on. Michael Cole is a real one.
“Me and Cole wanted a match at a PLE.
We even had it planned out. I throw him around for 5 minutes, I get cocky and get distracted by (insert any wrestler here) & he beats me with a small package”
When another fan suggested the distraction could have been McAfee, leading to a match pitting Cole and McAfee against him and Ashante “Thee” Adonis at WrestleMania, Francis replied:
“Yeah this was a plan we had as well”
Wait until you idiots realize me and Michael was working together and y’all was too dense to catch on. Michael Cole is a real one. https://t.co/rPoc1mmOXk
— Dolla 💰 (@AJFrancis410) November 14, 2023
Me and Cole wanted a match at a PLE.
We even had it planned out. I throw him around for 5 minutes, I get cocky and get distracted by (insert any wrestler here) & he beats me with a small package 😂 https://t.co/BgnS72bqf9
— Dolla 💰 (@AJFrancis410) November 14, 2023
Yeah this was a plan we had as well https://t.co/3bvqfRsCy7
— Dolla 💰 (@AJFrancis410) November 14, 2023
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Butted Heads With Vince McMahon Over His Retirement Segment
- Harvey Wippleman Says Vader & George ‘The Animal’ Steele Were ‘Jerks’
- Arn Anderson Compares Working With Vader To Getting Into A Bar fight
- Zelina Vega in Tight Gym Attire, Tiffany Stratton, Samantha Irvin Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos