Torrie Wilson Recalls Being Uncomfortable While Training To Wrestle

Torrie Wilson had a difficult training process in WCW, noting that she was often uncomfortable during the experience. Wilson is a WWE Hall of Famer now, but she noted that her experience training in WCW and learning to take bumps was frightening for her during a conversation on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. Some highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being uncomfortable in training: “The biggest thing that I was trying to dig for was pushing past that fear and looking like I know what I’m doing… I was so shy that I literally just wanted to slink away and hide, so I was getting heat for not being friendly but I just wanted to hide beneath a rock!”

On her and Stacy Kiebler’s training experience at the Power Plant: “We were crying. We felt like we were in car wrecks. And I remember Madusa dropped me on my head on purpose — I didn’t understand how frustrating it was for them.”