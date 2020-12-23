Toru Yano Officially Declared NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2020

As a result of his win over Bad Luck Fale at NJPW’s Road to Tokyo Dome show early this morning, Toru Yano has officially been declared the King of Pro Wrestling for 2020. He managed to keep the trophy all year, and with this being the last show of 2020, a new champion will be crowned at Wrestle Kingdom. The final four of the New Japan Rambo on night one will fight on night two to decide who gets the trophy for 2021.

NJPW wrote: “December 23 saw the last KOPW 2020 match, with the title being replaced by KOPW 2021 at Wrestle Kingdom 15.

Heading into a Bodyslam or Last Cornerpad match for his last KOPW defence weighed down with a heavy backpack, preventing Fale from getting a quick bodyslam win after the Rogue General destroyed Yano’s trophy. Having been literally sandbagged by the Master Thief, Fale did not take kindly to Yano’s attempt to outpace the BULLET CLUB member, but as he went to beat Yano with a cornerpad, the referee intervened, allowing Yano to remove cornerpads two and three.

With Fale lacking Yano’s speed in taking the fourth corner off, Yano was able to direct his opponent into the exposed steel and had a clear path to victory, but Chase Owens at ringside cut the CHAOS member off, double tying the last pad and making work doubly tough for him.

Caught in the melee, referee Marty Asami missed a visual slam by Fale, sending the General and Owens into a rage. Showing phenomenal wrestling (or sandbag swinging) acumen however, Yano was able to send Owens packing, and after a somewhat low blow, incredibly slammed Fale to become the official King of Pro-Wrestling for 2020. What will 2021 hold?