Tracy Smothers to be Inducted Into Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame
December 22, 2021 | Posted by
Tracy Smothers is the latest addition to the inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame class. GCW announced on Wednesday that Smothers will be inducted into the Hall of Fame’s first class on January 22nd.
Smothers, who passed away in October of 2020, joins Dave Prazak, Homicide, and Jerry Lynn in the inaugural class. His inductor has yet to be revealed.
*HALL OF FAME UPDATE*
TRACY SMOTHERS joins the inaugural class of the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame!
Inducted by: TBA
GCW & Orange Crush present
The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame
Sat 1/22 – 7PM
The Cutting Room – NYC
Get Tix:https://t.co/zYFocQMFy4 pic.twitter.com/XFLAJyceem
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 22, 2021
