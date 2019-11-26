Travis Banks Addresses Fans Who Think WWE Is Killing British Wrestling, Thinks They Need to ‘Take the Negative Glasses Off’

– Vulture Hound recently interviewed NXT UK Superstar Travis Banks, who addressed critics who think NXT UK is hurting the British wrestling scene. Below are some highlights.

Travis Banks on WWE giving fans a platform to see British wrestling: “I think they build up WWE as the big bad, but they’re giving a platform to see how good British wrestling is. I wish they’d take the negative glasses off and look at the product. The quality of wrestling in NXT UK is so high, and I want them to see that and just how good the UK scene is. There was a show right before the first WWE UK Tournament. There was me, Wild Boar, Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate, and there were 50 people. A week later, it was Pete vs. Tyler in WWE UK, and it’s incredible the difference a week can make. With NXT UK being so new, it’s still in its infancy, and people think that ‘this is all it can be.’ They don’t realize how much bigger this can get because we’re all still trying to figure it out.”

Travis Banks on getting trained by Sean Hayes: “What I’ve learned is a whole different work ethic. When we’re getting in there and training with him, and if you’ve ever met it, you’ll understand, it jazzes you up and the way he puts together training plans in ways I haven’t thought about before when it comes to working out. For any wrestler who doesn’t grow when signed with WWE UK, if you don’t grow as a professional wrestler, I don’t know what’s wrong with you!”

Banks on having access to people like Shawn Michaels and William Regal backstage: “I think, sometimes, I get too comfortable with it. I think, ‘oh, there’s Shawn Michaels’ and then realize, ‘oh, actually, THERE’s Shawn Michaels.’ I was at the Performance Centre, watching matches with Shawn Michaels, and thought, ‘Is there a better place to learn about wrestling right now than where I’m sitting?’ I think, since starting with all this and being in contact with the likes of Shawn, Triple H, and Regal, I’ve grown exponentially as a wrestler. It’s also little things (to help you improve) and never “you need to change yourself as a wrestler.’ It’s always things that you might not have thought of. It’s the little things that turn you from a good wrestler to a great wrestler.