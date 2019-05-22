Travis Banks Returning to New Zealand For SPW and MCW Southern Rumble in July

– Travis Banks is heading back home for a joint show from Southern Pro Wrestling and Melbourne City Wrestling this summer. The two promotions announced that Banks, who is on the NXT UK roster, will appear at their Southern Rumble show in Invercargill, New Zealand on July 13th.

The announcement noted:

WWE Superstar The Kiwi Buzzsaw Travis Banks returns to New Zealand for Southern Rumble 2019 at ILT Stadium Southland on Saturday 13th July!

SPW & MCW would like to publicly thank and acknowledge the WWE for allowing Travis to return and compete at this historic event.

Travis Banks is a contracted and current WWE NXT UK Superstar, so we are delighted to work with the WWE and bring Travis back to Wrestling on the Edge of the World for a special appearance!

Travis Banks appeared on SPW’s debut show back in 2015 and since then has gone on to achieve his life-long dream of becoming a WWE Superstar, He now lives and resides in the UK.

Southern Rumble 2019 takes place in Invercargill, New Zealand on Saturday 13th July 2019 and will also be filmed for TVNZ DUKE. Tickets are available via ticketdirect.co.nz.

Please keep an eye on our social media channels for more breaking news and announcements and to find out what Travis Bank’s role will be at the event!