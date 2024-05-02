Trial Date Set For Daniel Rodimer After Recent Murder Charge

As previously reported, former WWE developmental talent Daniel Rodimer has been charged with murder and turned himself in back in March. He was released on bond. KTVB in Las Vegas reports that the Rodimer’s murder trial will begin on May 8 in Nevada.

Rodimer is accused of attacking a man named Christopher Tapp on October 29, after Tapp allegedly offered Rodimer’s stepdaughter cocaine in a Las Vegas hotel room. Tapp’s death was believed to be ‘apparent overdose’ and a ‘fall’, but his autopsy showed blunt force trauma to the head and recent cocaine use. He died at Sunrise Hospital on November 5.

Rodimer’s defense attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, saidthat Rodimer “maintains his complete innocence and looks forward to his day in court.” Rodimer is currently still free on a $200,000 bail.