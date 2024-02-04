Trick Williams on Having to Slay the Mad Dragon to Win His Prize

– During a recent interview with ComicBook.com ahead of NXT Vengeance Day, WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams spoke about his upcoming title challenge against champ Ilja Dragunov. Below are some highlights:

Trick Williams comparing his challenge to beating Dragunov to a scene in Shrek: “Oh man. I think Shrek may be the perfect example for this. For Shrek to rescue Princess Fiona, he had to slay the dragon. So as I walk into Vengeance Day, Trick Williams needs to slay the Mad Dragon to receive his prize, which would be the NXT Championship.”

On a comparison for the matchup to the NBA: “Before I answer your question, I got to say I knew I liked you from the jump because Tracy McGrady is my favorite basketball player of all time too. So that whole moment was so befitting. But while we’re on the topic, when we talk about sports, Trick Willy’s been balling his whole life, and if you really look at the structure of that Deadline match, it’s very sports-like. It’s almost basketball-like, soccer-like, where the time is working against you. So when it came down to the fourth quarter, 3.4 points, it don’t matter, 33 seconds, as you know, it don’t matter. I got to go get it.”

The title match goes down later tonight at WWE NXT Vengeance Day. It’s being held later today at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.