wrestling / News
Trick Williams Retains TNA World Title on WWE NXT With First Class’ Aid
Trick Williams is still your TNA World Champion, retaining the title on WWE NXT with help from TNA’s First Class. Williams defeated Mike Santana on Tuesday’s show, pinning the TNA star after he distracted the ref to allow AJ Francis and KC Navarro to attack Santana and choke slam him through the announce table. Santana was then rolled into the ring for the Trick Shot and the victory.
This marks Williams’ first defense of the title he won at NXT Battleground. His title reign stands at 10 days.
