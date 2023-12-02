Trick Williams Says Facing Roman Reigns Is His Long-Term Goal

– In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, NXT’s Trick Williams shared that his long-term goal is to face current Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I’m gonna be honest with you Denise, I’m gonna go straight to the top. Long term, my goal is, I want to face off with Roman Reigns. He’s the best to do it right now, so if you not in it to face him, I don’t know what you’re doing. Sooner than that, who I’m very excited about working with is Gunther. I love the way he carries himself, he really is a ring general and I’d love to see us battle, go to war. I told him that too, I’m really looking forward to that day.”

Trick Williams will be in action at NXT Deadline in a week from today. He’ll be facing Dijak, Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker, and one other competitor in the Iron Survivor Challenge. The winner will receive a shot at the NXT Championship.

WWE NXT Deadline is set for Saturday, December 9 at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.