Trinity Fatu Says She’s Open To Wrestling Intergender Matches

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Wrestling Inc), Trinity Fatu spoke about wanting to do intergender matches at some point and is open to possibilities. She also explained why she joined Impact Wrestling. Here are highlights:

On debuting for Impact this past Thursday: “I think they have one of the best women’s divisions right now, and they really don’t get the attention or respect. They’ve always told great stories with their women’s division… just having the conversation I had with Gail [Kim] really sealed the deal for me. With all that’s going on in the world of women’s wrestling, I feel that [Impact] is the place that I can be most useful.”

On intergender wrestling: “There’s just so many possibilities. We’ll see, I’m there so whatever comes, I’m with it. There are no wrong answers.”