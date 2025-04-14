wrestling / News

Triple H Comments On Clip of Nick Khan Working WrestleMania XI As Usher

April 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ariel Helwani meets Nick Khan _ WWE releases, the future of NXT, and his role in the company 2-49 screenshot, WrestleMania Weekend Image Credit: BT Sport

WWE President Nick Khan worked as an usher for WrestleMania XI as shown in the new documentary about the event, and Triple H took to social media to comment. The documentary WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle released on Peacock over the weekend and the documentary revealed that Khan worked the 1993 event as an usher. Triple H posted the clip of the reveal on his Twitter account on Monday, as you can see below.

The Game wrote:

“Never one to ask for or seek the spotlight, Nick Khan has gone from WrestleMania 9 usher to WWE President and TKO Board Member. Amazing footage of Nick working his way through @unlv in our latest documentary – WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle – airing on @peacock.

Proud of my longtime friend and business partner. Big things ahead. #WrestleMania 41 … Las Vegas here we come.”

https://x.com/TripleH/status/1911781643293233291

