Triple H Comments On Clip of Nick Khan Working WrestleMania XI As Usher

WWE President Nick Khan worked as an usher for WrestleMania XI as shown in the new documentary about the event, and Triple H took to social media to comment. The documentary WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle released on Peacock over the weekend and the documentary revealed that Khan worked the 1993 event as an usher. Triple H posted the clip of the reveal on his Twitter account on Monday, as you can see below.

The Game wrote:

“Never one to ask for or seek the spotlight, Nick Khan has gone from WrestleMania 9 usher to WWE President and TKO Board Member. Amazing footage of Nick working his way through @unlv in our latest documentary – WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle – airing on @peacock.

Proud of my longtime friend and business partner. Big things ahead. #WrestleMania 41 … Las Vegas here we come.”