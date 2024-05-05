wrestling / News
Triple H Gives Shout Out to Jessika Carr on Refereeing WWE Backlash France Main Event
– WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque praised referee Jessika Carr yesterday for her work refereeing AJ Styles vs. Cody Rhodes in the main event at WWE Backlash France. Triple H wrote on his X account, “Jessika Carr has been smashing through glass ceilings since she joined @WWE, and last night was no different. At #WWEBacklash France, @WWELadyRefJess became the first female official to ever referee a #WWETitle PLE main event match.”
Jessika Carr later wrote in response, “There are no words to express my pride, appreciation, and gratitude. To be trusted with something of this magnitude is so special. Thank you and I want to continue to grow, improve, and crush more glass ceilings.” You can view that exchange below:
