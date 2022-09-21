Triple H On The Chances of Tyson Fury and Dwight Howard Wrestling In WWE

In an interview with The Sporting News, Triple H spoke about the possibility of celebrities like Tyson Fury and Dwight Howard wrestling for the WWE. Fury previously wrestled Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in 2019. Here are highlights:

On Tyson Fury in WWE: “I think Tyson Fury is chomping at the bit to get in the ring. The question is which ring will he get into? Is it going to be the boxing ring? Is it going to be the WWE ring? We were just together in Cardiff. We had a long talk abut it. He’s as enamored as ever in wanting to do this with us. I think he knows he’s got a few big fights left in him in the boxing world. I think he’s going to capitalize on those fights as you are hearing. You know, talks about [Oleksandr] Usyk, talks about Anthony Joshua. Selfishly I want him to come work with us, also selfishly, I want to see those fights. So I hope he knocks those out and I hope he stays interested because I do think with the dedication and the drive that he had to do what we do I think he could do something special with us as well.”

On Dwight Howard: “I think the ball’s in his court. It’s a funny thing, Dwight, in the conversations we had was like, ‘I really want to do this, I’m serious. I really want to do this.’ But we hear that a lot, and there’s a difference between saying, ‘I wanna do this,’ and putting the grind and doing the work to get there. [He] came by our tryouts in Nashville, was incredibly entertaining, jumping in promos by himself and with others. Incredibly entertaining, really driven to want to do this. It’s just a matter for him of he’s got a lot of things going on, right? So when he says, ‘Hey, I wanna give this a shot,’ he’s got my phone number. All he’s gotta do is call me, and we’ll see what can happen. If he’s willing to put in the grind and drive that guys like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny and Tyson Fury are willing to put in, then let’s go.”

