Triple H Says Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Could Be a Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair Scenario

Triple H sees huge potential in the Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre feud, and that’s why he likes the brand split keeping them apart for now. During the WWE panel at New York Comic-Con, Charly Caruso asked The Game about the WWE Drafd and he took the opportunity to demonstrate how keeping stars apart from each other gives the opportunity for those feuds to breath and develop to something greater.

Triple H said:

“The draft is always an exciting time because it does, it creates these, I think in some ways, fantasy moments. Like I’ll be honest, I don’t want to see Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns yet. I would love to see that percolate. Because I think that a couple of years down the road, Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is a Hulk Hogan-Ric Flair scenario, is a The Rock-Stone Cold Steve Austin scenario. And you don’t want to hit that before it peaks. But that’s what makes the draft so exciting to me is those moments in time where you were like, ‘well, what if?’ and then ‘what if’ becomes a reality.”

McIntyre and Reigns have already been drafted, being picked by Raw and Smackdown respectively to stay on their brands during night one of the Draft on Smackdown. You can see the full panel below, which also featured McIntyre and Zelina Vega:

