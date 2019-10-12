Triple H Says Cain Velasquez Is Elite, Says His Signing Is A ‘Ronda Rousey Moment’

In an interview with Cathy Kelley following the Crown Jewel press conference yesterday, Triple H spoke about Cain Velasquez signing with WWE, calling it a ‘Ronda Rousey moment’ and adding that Velasquez is ‘the elite of the elite.’

He said: “It’s big. Whenever you can get the level of an athlete of Cain Velasquez, it’s a Ronda Rousey moment. He’s now a WWE superstar. He’s now fully engaged with us. It’s phenomenal. Household name. The biggest thing for me is world-class athletes. To be able to take WWE to that next level of athleticism. When you talk about somebody like Cain Velasquez, the elite of the elite, right?. Getting him to be apart of WWE is huge.”

However when it comes to the match, he said that Lesnar would have the advantage. He said: “I would put it on Lesnar. If you look at Ronda’s transition into WWE as the example, there are moments where your instincts aren’t what they need to be for this. There are instincts where the rules of MMA don’t apply here, when weapons become involved or anything else. There’s just moments in time where it’ll be come clear to Cain Velasquez that he is in Brock’s world. You go in the water and fish has the advantage. And we have a big shark here named Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez just jumped into his pool. He bites hard.”

When asked about Tyson Fury, he added: “I’ve just spent a good part of the last week with Tyson Fury in Orlando at the Performance Center. When you talk about the dedication that it takes to be a pro at the highest level, to be the linear world heavyweight champion like Tyson Fury, that’s as much dedication as it takes. He’s the kind of guy that said, ‘okay, for this period of time, I’m in the WWE. I’m going to take that level of laser-focus and dedication and apply it to WWE.’ It was harder for me to get him to not do stuff than it was to get him to try to do anything. He wanted to do everything and he wanted to do it now and I kept having to tell everybody, like, ‘pull him back, don’t let him do that yet. Pull him back.’ Somebody’s gotta ride the thoroughbred and pull the reins. That level of dedication is gonna make him be phenomenal. He is not looking to walk into WWE and just, ‘Oh I’m gonna have a moment and I’ll punch Braun Strowman in the head one time and then I’ll leave, make a paycheck.’ He’s looking to make an impact on the world, he’s looking to raise his stakes in the world. Like he said, he’s custom made for American television. He wants to come in here and be a WWE superstar. He’s like Ronda. He wants to come in here and win everybody over that goes, ‘Aww, why’d they bring a boxer into WWE?’ He wants to prove why he’s here. He’s been a fan since he was a kid, loves this and wants to do it and make every WWE superstar go, ‘Man, Tyson Fury really put something into this and I’m impressed and want to see him again.”

