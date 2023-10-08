– During last night’s post-show press conference for WWE Fastlane, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H commented on the long-awaited in-ring return of Carlito. Carlito appeared during the event, joining Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a six-man tag team match against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in a winning effort.

Triple H said on Carlito’s return (Fightful), “The return of Carlito tonight, long overdue and very excited for him. As he would say, ‘That’s cool. You know, just excited to have him back excited to have him back home, and excited to see what he can what he can do on this run.”

The former WWE Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Champion had last appeared at WWE Backlash. He assisted the LWO against The Judgment Day during Bad Bunny’s Street Fight against Damian Priest.