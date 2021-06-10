Triple H Says the Best Women’s Wrestlers Are in WWE

– Speaking during today’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House media conference call, Triple H was asked by Inside The Ropes’ Gary Cassidy about WWE holding an all-women’s wrestling show and if NXT talent would be allowed to work the upcoming all-women NWA In Power event being produced by Mickie James. Triple H then went into details on how the best women’s wrestlers are in the WWE or they want to be. Below is an excerpt of Triple H’s comments during the call (via Fightful).

“Haven’t we already done them? It’s a funny thing to me. Equality is equality. Equality is not ‘I want my own show.’ Equality is not ‘we have to have our own program.’ If I told you that I was making an all men’s program and didn’t want women on it, it would be criticized. I’m not saying that’s right or wrong. I think it’s funny when people go, ‘I want the best in the world regardless of contractual status.’ From a business standpoint, why do we have contractual status? It doesn’t make any sense. If you want to wrestle the best women in the world, come to WWE. That’s where they are. If you want to go elsewhere and say that they are, that’s an opinion, and you can. I’m all for it and one of the biggest drivers of it. Will we do another all-women’s event down the line? Possibly, but it’s not a must-have at the moment. I think we do an amazing job of displaying our female athletes. Is it perfect? No. Will it always be in flux? Yes, but we do a pretty good job. In my opinion, the best female performers in the world are in WWE and if they are not, they want to be.”

WWE did hold an all-women pay-per-view event, WWE Evolution, in October 2018. There has not been another Evolution PPV for WWE since that one.

NWA In Power is scheduled for August 28 in St. Louis, Missouri and will be available on pay-per-view. NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021. is scheduled for Sunday, June 12 and will air on Peacock.