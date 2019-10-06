wrestling / News
Triple H Praises UFC’s Jake Matthews for Using ‘The Game’ Music for Entrance
– At last night’s UFC 243 event, fighter Jake Matthews defeated Rostem Akman by unanimous decision. For his entrance music, he came out to Triple H’s iconic entrance music, “The Game,” by Motorhead. Triple H took note of the entrance and shared his thoughts on Twitter.
Triple H wrote, “Bad ass entrance. Bad ass fight. That’s how you play the game …. Congrats @JakeMatthewsUFC.” You can check out his tweet on the entrance below.
Sound ON…it's time to play The Game! 🔈@JakeMatthewsUFC paying homage to @TripleH as he makes the walk at #UFC243! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/v4hCYysvO7
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 6, 2019
Bad ass entrance.
Bad ass fight.
That’s how you play the game ….
Congrats @JakeMatthewsUFC. https://t.co/tQAVgL7PEg
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Goldberg Says He Doesn’t Know Who Matt Riddle Is & Doesn’t Care About NXT, Riddle Responds
- Match Results From AEW Dark Will Count Towards Win-Loss Record
- Cody Says There Are Wrestlers That Have Been Held Back For The Dynamite Era Specifically
- More On Edge Trying To Get Cleared For WWE Return And If He Negotiated With AEW