Triple H Praises UFC’s Jake Matthews for Using ‘The Game’ Music for Entrance

October 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H

At last night’s UFC 243 event, fighter Jake Matthews defeated Rostem Akman by unanimous decision. For his entrance music, he came out to Triple H’s iconic entrance music, “The Game,” by Motorhead. Triple H took note of the entrance and shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Triple H wrote, “Bad ass entrance. Bad ass fight. That’s how you play the game …. Congrats @JakeMatthewsUFC.” You can check out his tweet on the entrance below.

