Triple Threat Tag Match Added MLW Fightland Fusion Taping

MLW today announced a triple threat tag match: Wasted Youth (Marcus Mathers & Dyln McKay) vs. Mane Event vs. Austin Luke & Lucky 13 at the FUSION TV taping portion of MLW FIGHTLAND on Saturday, November 18 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

MLW’s tag team division expansion continues with the addition of two new teams… and they’ll meet the Mane Event in a triple threat tornado tag encounter November 18th!

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

Philadelphia’s Marcus Mathers will make his Major League Wrestling debut as he, along with tag team partner Dyln McKay, look to represent Wasted Youth before the hometown crowd.

Standing across the ring is the greatest show of the squared circle: The Mane Event. Jay Lyon and Midas Black have been in the mix for a shot at the championships and a win on November 18th could cement their case for a crack at the champs.

Standing in the Mane Event and Wasted Youth’s way is the unorthodox team of Austin Luke and Lucky 13. Luke, who is known on the regional circuit for his ties to Wasted Youth, finds himself looking to steal the show and get the win against his own crew… and who knows Mathers and McKay better than Luke?

Will the Wasted Youth’s explosive combo sky combat attacks blitz their adversaries as Mathers looks to get the biggest win of his career amongst his friends and family? Or will their friend Austin Luke alongside Lucky 13 be one step ahead?

Will the Mane Event continue to steal the spotlight in the tag team division and march towards a title shot?

