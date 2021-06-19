Trish Stratus On Her Husband’s Reaction To Her Kissing The Rock In WWE, Building Special Friendship With Lita

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Trish Stratus discussed her husband’s reaction her kissing The Rock in WWE, her friendship with Lita, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Trish Stratus on her relationship with her husband and his reaction to her kissing The Rock in WWE: “Forget that I was going to end up being a wrestler, he was a wrestling fan. So, we related. We were around that – remember, Toronto was like a hotbed for wrestling when we were children. When we started dating, and you probably know this, there weren’t many females that liked wrestling, or maybe said they didn’t. So, the fact that I liked wrestling, we’d take trips I’ll never forget. We’d drive to Florida and we’d base it around going to an event, like we went to a WCW Nitro. Like it was part of our trip thing. So, we always related from the very beginning on stuff. And then we had our high school connection, and when we went to university I wanted to become a doctor. So, I was like laser-focused on what I was doing, and he was laser-focused on doing his own thing with his business. And we wanted to know for sure. We wanted to establish ourselves as separate entities in our rights. And then the wrestling thing came up. So, I had to make the transition from school full time to my fitness career and then to wrestling. And so I always say, because Ron and I were fans for so long, he gives me that insight. He gets the business. I went, ‘I have to kiss The Rock tonight.’ He’s like, ‘Cool. That’s going to be great for your character.’ Amazing, right? As opposed to what maybe another husband might say.”

Trish Stratus on her friendship with Lita and their work in WWE: “The connection, if you can imagine, there was really no women who were doing their thing. But then there are two women who are both in training, and they’ve both been signed at the same time, and we’re the same age. I remember talking, and she was in developmental at the time and I was in Canada waiting for my visa. And we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to be doing this.’ We communicated a little bit and when we finally started, we were the new girls on the roster and really, the storylines were, ‘We’ve got these new girls, new characters.’ So, the storylines were about us. Of course, we started initially together too, so we’ve always been either nemesis or [partners]. Obviously, our rivalry is like decades-long. We have that dynamic because we talk about the yin and the yang of us. That’s what I think fans loved about us. They dug that. Dare I say it was a Rock-Austin dynamic in the ring. When the two of us got in there, they were like, ‘Oh we’re going to get something good.’”

“We had the opportunity to develop as characters through being valets as well. It’s sort of a forgotten art – valeting – because it’s such a great way to establish characters. We got the opportunity to do the intergender stuff, which was huge. We had that match with her and Rock vs. me and Triple H. Things like that in the main event. Things that really spoke to the audience….I think a lot of that stuff helped establish us as characters, but also we’re going through this. So, we’re getting these fantastic opportunities and these chances to change history, not that we knew it at the time. But like we were together. We were riding together, we were on this journey together. To share that is super special obviously and yeah, we just kept in touch. She became my son’s godmother, I made her Max’s godmother just to say, ‘You’re really part of the family.’ There was a point, especially when I had Max, I had to bring him on our Team Bestie tour. And we would bring him on the tour, so she got to know him. So, then it was like that’s making her part of the family. We talk pretty much every day I’d say.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.