Two New Matches Added To MLW Slaughterhouse Fusion Taping

Major League Wrestling has announced two new matches for MLW Slaughterhouse, which happens on October 14 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. They include an open challenge from Matt Cardona, as well as a match between Love, Doug and Ichiban. Both matches are part of the Fusion taping portion of the card. The updated lineup includes:

PPV Card

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr

* Winner Takes All: AKIRA (MLW World Middleweight Champion) vs. Rocky Romero (NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion)

* Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal for MLW National Openweight Championship: Rickey Shane Page (c) vs. 1 Called Manders

* MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship: Delmi Exo (c) vs. The Phantom Challenger

* Chamber of Horrors: The Second Gear Crew vs. The Calling

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Jacob Fatu

Fusion Taping

* Matt Cardona’s open challenge

* Love, Doug vs. Ichiban