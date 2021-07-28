wrestling / News
Two Matches Added To Wrestle Grand Slam, Including Okada vs. Cobb Rematch
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches for NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam on September 4, including a rematch between Kazuchika Okada and Jeff Cobb. Okada defeated Cobb at the previous Wrestle Grand Slam in the Tokyo Dome on Sunday. Meanwhile on the card, Chase Owens will defend the KOPW trophy against Toru Yano.
The latest edition is a two-night event at MetLife Dome on September 4-5.
Here’s the lineup for both nights:
September 4:
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb
* KOPW Trophy: Chase Owens (c) vs. Toru Yano
September 5:
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. EVIL
* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Dangerous Tekkers (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Robbie Eagles (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
