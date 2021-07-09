Two New Names Set For ROH Women’s Championship Tournament

ROH has handed out two more Tickets to Gold for the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament. Maria Kanellis announced on Thursday that Holidead and Marti Belle have been adeed to the tournament, bringing the current set of competitors to 14.

The company announced that the full brackets will be revealed at ROH Best of the World, with the tournament kicking off on July 31st. The full set of competitors revealed so far are Allysin Kay, Mazzerati, Rok-C, Miranda Alize, Trisha Adora, Willow Nightingale, Mandy Leon, Nicole Savoy, Max The Impaler, Alex Gracia, Sumie Sakai, Holidead, Belle, and Angelina Love (who is receiving a first-round bye).