Tyler Bate Advances In Tournament on Latest WWE Speed, Episode Online

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with Tyler Bate advancing in the Speed title #1 contenders tournament. He defeated Berto and moves on to face Ivar, with the winner getting a shot at Ricochet.

THERE'S NO TIME TO WASTE ⏰ Who will advance in the #WWESpeed No. 1 Contender Tournament? Will it be Tyler Bate or @humberto_WWE? 👀 pic.twitter.com/vVdIWWDShP — WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2024