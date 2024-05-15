wrestling / News
Tyler Bate Advances In Tournament on Latest WWE Speed, Episode Online
May 15, 2024 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with Tyler Bate advancing in the Speed title #1 contenders tournament. He defeated Berto and moves on to face Ivar, with the winner getting a shot at Ricochet.
THERE'S NO TIME TO WASTE ⏰
Who will advance in the #WWESpeed No. 1 Contender Tournament? Will it be Tyler Bate or @humberto_WWE? 👀 pic.twitter.com/vVdIWWDShP
— WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2024
