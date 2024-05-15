wrestling / News

Tyler Bate Advances In Tournament on Latest WWE Speed, Episode Online

May 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Image Credit: WWE

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with Tyler Bate advancing in the Speed title #1 contenders tournament. He defeated Berto and moves on to face Ivar, with the winner getting a shot at Ricochet.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Speed, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading