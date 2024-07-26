Naomi On Why Making WWE Return At Royal Rumble Felt Like a Relief

Naomi made her return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble, and she says coming back to the company felt like a relief in some ways. The WWE star spoke with WWE Deutschland recently and talked about her exit when she and Mercedes Mone left the company, as well as her return.

“That too felt like a relief, you know what I mean?,” Noami said of her Rumble return (per Fightful). “:Just all the negativity surrounding the walkout and everything that Mercedes and I have experienced. It just felt like a big weight off my shoulders to be back home. To be accepted back home, and just to have the opportunity to continue where I started and finish the story; my journey.”

She continued, “Just to have the opportunity in my career where I started and finish things the right way, and to reconnect with my WWE fans. Just to push through that entire time in my career. It felt really really good and special to be back. People made me feel that. Even backstage, you know, I was a little nervous, but it was like I had never been away.”

Naomi is a member of the Smackdown roster and most recently competed on the July 12th episode of Smackdown where she beat Blair Davenport.