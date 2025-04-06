Jake Roberts Recalls Being Upset With Buster Douglas’ WWE The Main Event Payoff

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the company getting Buster Douglas in for The Main Event III and more. Mike Tyson was originally set to appear but Buster Douglas took his place as guest referee for the main event after knocking Tyson out two weeks earlier to become the new heavyweight boxing champion. You can check out some highlights below:

On rumors that Mike Tyson was coming in for the show: “I was blown away. Man. I didn’t think that would happen. I mean, my God, he was at the time. He was so incredibly hot. He was just beyond all thought. And for him to be going to get in the ring and be a part of wrestling, that’s a huge coup, man. Hats off to Vince on that one.”

On WWE paying Douglas $100,000 for the appearance: “It sucks man, because here we are beating up and down the road, seven days a week, twice on Saturday, twice on Sunday for 50-60 days at a time. And this bozo comes in for one night’s work. ‘Work.’ Wow, I don’t think he broke a sweat. And he gets 100 grand, you know? It’s just — it’s a slap in the face.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.