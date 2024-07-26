Ian Riccaboni Thanks Tony Khan For ROH’s Growth Ahead of Death Before Dishonor

Ian Riccaboni took to social media to share a video expressing gratitude to Tony Khan for ROH’s growth ahead of Death Before Dishonor. The ROH commentator posted the video to his Twitter account which you can see below.

Riccaboni captioned the video:

“Woke up feeling grateful for the magic for which I am blessed to be a part of w/ @CapriceColeman, @realBobbyCruise, & our amazing @ringofhonor team. Thank you @tonykhan for *growing* ROH! Thank you for 10 years together – I hope we are blessed to have many, many more! #ROHDBD”

Riccaboni has been the lead announcer for ROH for years and too on the role again when Khan bought the company in 2022. Death Before Dishonor takes place tonight live on HonorClub.