Booker T Doesn’t Think Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart Should Get A Ring For Hall Of Fame Induction

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about WWE inducting the Steve Austin vs Bret Hart WrestleMania 13 match into the WWE Hall of Fame and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE inducting Steve Austin vs Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13 into the Hall of Fame: “That really is not really a Hall of Fame. That’s a match. You shouldn’t get a ring for that. It’s a match, you get a plaque or something. You don’t get a ring for it. Let’s get real. You get a plaque… If they do make it happen, both of those guys on stage together, actually reliving a couple minutes of that match. They ain’t gotta go in depth or anything like that too much, but just to have those guys on the stage for that moment, I think yeah. Those are moments that you capture and they live forever, those moments like that. So yeah, to see those two guys on stage one more time reliving that? Heck yeah, I can see that most definitely.”

On CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns headlining Night 1 of WrestleMania: “I think WrestleMania is going to turn out to be another banger. I really do. I don’t even know exactly how or what’ the layout and what’s going to happen as much matches go. But I really feel like it’s going to — I know the Cody-Cena thing right now, that’s got people hooked. We got the hook set, you know. So I’m just waiting and anticipating what’s going to happen. But CM Punk is finally getting the nod, man, it’s cool. Don’t get hurt, Punk. You know what I mean? We got a few days left. Just don’t get hurt.”

