Tyler Breeze on How His Deal to Return to UpUpDownDown Came Together

– During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze discussed making a deal to be allowed to return to the UpUpDownDown channel, which is owned by WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tyler Breeze on coming to an agreement to appear on UpUpDownDown: “I’m gonna say probably within six months, I was still doing a lot of stuff outside of the ring, UpUpDownDown, stuff like that. Again, these were conversations that I’d had to where yes, I was making extra money, but also, you’ve got to look at my value outside of the ring and the other stuff that I’m doing, so I had my fingers in enough pies that you needed me to be a part of certain things. So yeah, within six months, I think we came back to an agreement. All of a sudden, we were doing more stuff, and still working, just not wrestling.”

On coaching at his own wrestling school alongside Shawn Spears: “It’s good. I really like it. I really like it a lot. I’ve kind of always gravitated towards the coaching aspect anyway, where I’ve always liked working with people and seeing the lightbulbs go off and getting through to people, figuring out, it’s almost like a puzzle, how to figure out how to get through to somebody with a certain thing. I’ve always enjoyed that part. We did that through NXT and even on the main roster as we were kind of wrestling too. So opening up the school and getting that going is really fun. All the stuff with UpUpDownDown is always a blast, getting to see my friends. Everything’s just so fast-moving.”

On still getting to see friends who are with WWE: “There’s a lot of people from my generation, they’re either done wrestling or they’ve gone and moved onto other things, so when I get to see the friends that are still with WWE, it’s awesome. So I love being a part of it still. I love anything that we get to do. Now, it’s almost like, like I said, I was kind of burnt out a little bit. So, ‘Hey, we’ve got this to do,’ it’s like, ‘Ugh, I don’t want to do that.’ Now it’s like, ‘Yeah, whatever you want, man.’ I’m good, I’m good all around. So a lot of options, lot of options of stuff we’ve been doing with the school and UpUpDownDown. So I’ve been kind of just testing out this and that and seeing how I feel overall. Overall, it’s good to catch a breather, so I’m feeling good.”