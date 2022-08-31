Tyson Fury Will Reportedly be in Attendance at WWE Clash at the Castle

– According to a report by Louis Dangoor for GiveMeSport, recently retired and undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury is set to appear at WWE Clash at the Castle later this weekend. WWE has not yet announced that Fury will be at the show, but Fury is expected to be in attendance.

Per the report, sources close to Fury said he will be in Cardiff this weekend for WrestleFest along with WWE’s Clash at the Castle, which is slated for Saturday, Sept. 4 at Principality Stadium. Additionally, Fury is reportedly not going to be doing anything physical for the show. He may simply appear in the crowd, similar to his appearance on WWE SmackDown’s debut show on the FOX Network in October 2019.

Fury’s last appearance for WWE was at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia. He beat Braun Strowman in a singles match via countout. He’s also engaged No. 1 title contender Drew McIntyre on social media, teasing a possible matchup between the two. McIntyre is slated to face WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns later this Saturday at Clash at the Castle.

It was reported earlier in July that Fury was already in talks with WWE for an upcoming return. Also, Fury informed GiveMeSport in April that he was likely going to be doing some work with WWE this summer. However, that has yet to materialize.

Last month, Tyson Fury announced his retirement from the sport of boxing. WWE Clash at the Castle will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US on Saturday. It will be available on WWE Network everywhere else, along with BT Sport 2 in the UK.