wrestling / News

UFC Champ Israel Adesanya Marks Out for Booker T at UFC 271 Post-Fight Press Conference

February 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Booker T WWE Backstage Image Credit: WWE

At last night’s UFC 271 event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya retained his title after beating former champion Robert Whittaker by unanimous decision. After the fight, he had a moment interacting with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T during the post-fight press conference.

The event was held in Booker T’s hometown of Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center. Booker T was in attendance for the show and was also seated with media during the post-fight presser. Adesanya noticed him in the media seating during the press conference and had a moment showing his fandom for the former world champion. You can see a clip from the press conference posted on Twitter below (warning as language is NSFW).

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Booker T, Israel Adesanya, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading