wrestling / News
UFC Champ Israel Adesanya Marks Out for Booker T at UFC 271 Post-Fight Press Conference
– At last night’s UFC 271 event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya retained his title after beating former champion Robert Whittaker by unanimous decision. After the fight, he had a moment interacting with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T during the post-fight press conference.
The event was held in Booker T’s hometown of Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center. Booker T was in attendance for the show and was also seated with media during the post-fight presser. Adesanya noticed him in the media seating during the press conference and had a moment showing his fandom for the former world champion. You can see a clip from the press conference posted on Twitter below (warning as language is NSFW).
Israel Adesanya: Is that Booker T?#UFC271 pic.twitter.com/VC5gOam6SR
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jaxson Ryker Says People In WWE Turned On Him Due To His Donald Trump Support
- Hulk Hogan Parties with Ric Flair, Names Top Three Wrestlers of All Time
- WWE Stars Sending Out The Same Message About Elimination Chamber Billboard In Saudi Arabia
- Booker T On His Favorite Opponent In His Career, His Pick For Greatest On the Mic In Wrestling History