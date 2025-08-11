UFC Moving to Paramount+ In Massive Deal Following WWE – ESPN Deal

WWE and TKO announced a massive deal with ESPN last week that will see all their Premium Live Events move to ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer app starting in March of 2026. WWE will get $325 million annually, or $1.6 billion overall, for the deal.

UFC, which has been with ESPN for years and is also owned by TKO, announced today that they have landed a new media rights deal with Paramount that is valued at a whopping $7.7 billion for seven years. All UFC numbered events, as well as Fight Nights, will begin airing on Paramount+ starting in 2026. The deal also includes CBS simulcasts that will feature marquee fights. This marks the end of UFC’s PPV model, as all UFC numbered events will now air on Paramount+ for no additional charge beyond the service’s subscription price.

UFC President Dana White said the following about the deal.

“This historic deal with Paramount and CBS is incredible for UFC fans and our athletes. For the first time ever, fans in the US will have access to all UFC content without a Pay-Per-View model, making it more affordable and accessible to view the greatest fights on a massive platform. This deal puts UFC amongst the biggest sports in the world. The exposure provided by the Paramount and CBS networks under this new structure is a huge win for our athletes and anyone who watches and loves this sport.”

So far, the market likes the deal for TKO, as their stock price is up over 4% following the news.