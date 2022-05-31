Uncharted Territory Episode 4.04 Results: Calvin Tankman, Kevin Ku, More in Action

May 31, 2022 | Posted by

– IWTV streamed episode 4.04 of Uncharted Territory last night. It was held at the TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennesse. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Ashton Starr beat Rob Killjoy.

* Tank beat Billie Starkz.

* Alex Kane beat Lobo Okami.

* Nick Iggy, Kenzie Paige, and Hunter Drake beat Brett Ison, Jaden Newman, and MERC.

* Arik Royal beat Ron Bass Jr.

* Joe Black beat Calvin Tankman.

* Discovery Gauntlet: Damion Turner beat Merrik Donovan via disqualification.

* Kevin Ku beat Anthony Henry.

* Tennessee Street Fight: Adam Priest beat defeated John Wayne Murdoch.