Uncharted Territory Episode 4.04 Results: Calvin Tankman, Kevin Ku, More in Action
– IWTV streamed episode 4.04 of Uncharted Territory last night. It was held at the TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennesse. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* Ashton Starr beat Rob Killjoy.
* Tank beat Billie Starkz.
* Alex Kane beat Lobo Okami.
* Nick Iggy, Kenzie Paige, and Hunter Drake beat Brett Ison, Jaden Newman, and MERC.
* Arik Royal beat Ron Bass Jr.
* Joe Black beat Calvin Tankman.
* Discovery Gauntlet: Damion Turner beat Merrik Donovan via disqualification.
* Kevin Ku beat Anthony Henry.
* Tennessee Street Fight: Adam Priest beat defeated John Wayne Murdoch.
All Roads Lead to #UnchartedTerritory
Defense #118@AC_Mack (c) vs @SpeedballBailey
For the IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship
This Monday at 8PM EST | https://t.co/MPOeoijji7 pic.twitter.com/h9Bu90BzF1
— IWTV (@indiewrestling) May 31, 2022
