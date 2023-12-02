Undertaker, Jade Cargill and More WWE Stars at Big 12 Championship Game (Pics, Video)

Several WWE stars and personalities were at today’s Big 12 Championship game, which was covered on ESPN. They include the Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Drew McIntyre, Jade Cargill, Sheamus and Samantha Irvin. You can see clips and photos below.

“That is a title and THAT is what they’re playing for on that field today.” – @PatMcAfeeShow

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.@WWE 🤝 @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/x7s04UGvwe

— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 2, 2023