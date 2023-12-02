wrestling

Undertaker, Jade Cargill and More WWE Stars at Big 12 Championship Game (Pics, Video)

December 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Big 12 Image Credit: WWE

Several WWE stars and personalities were at today’s Big 12 Championship game, which was covered on ESPN. They include the Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Drew McIntyre, Jade Cargill, Sheamus and Samantha Irvin. You can see clips and photos below.

