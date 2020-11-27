Undertaker On His Post-Career Plans, Wanting to ‘Pay It Forward’ For Next Generation

The Undertaker’s in-ring career is over, but it won’t be the end of his contributions to the wrestling business. The Dead Man spoke with Inside the Ropes for a new interview just before Survivor Series and talked about what his plans are now that he’s had his “Final Farewell.” You can check out the video and highlights below:

On his post-career plans: “You know, I don’t know. I hadn’t really figured that part out yet. I’m still kind of looking back and somewhat amazed at 30 years — well, it’s been 30-plus years, I’ve been 30 years with the WWE. But I think all total it’s been almost 34 years I’ve been in the wrestling industry. And I don’t think that I’m not gonna be part of the WWE after Sunday. I mean, I’ll always have my place.

“One of the things that interests me a lot are paying it forward, meaning working with the talent that’s coming up, and trying to give them some of my insight and my experience. Although the product is changing and evolving, I think there’s a lot of what I did and aspects to storytelling that’s missing in today’s game. So I think that’s where I think I can be an asset to the guys, guys and gals, of the next generation.”

On wanting to interact with fans more: “And then secondly, I’ve contained myself within that character for so long, I’m creating more opportunities now to get out and meet with my fans and have interactions, more personal interactions with signings and different things. I really enjoy that, and getting to hear some of my fans’ stories, and how the character has affected their lives, all that’s good. So although I may not be in the ring very often, I’ll still be around.”

