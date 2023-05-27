The Usos Cost Roman and Solo The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions (Pics, Clips)

The cracks in the Bloodline turned into a full break at WWE Night of Champions, after the Usos cost Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa the tag team titles. The team came out to help attack Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. However, they accidentally hit Solo with a double superkick. When Roman got in their faces, Jimmy hit him with two intentional superkicks. Owens and Zayn then beat Solo to retain their titles. Jey Uso did not pick a side, similar to the Royal Rumble.

Owens and Zayn continue their first reign as tag team champions, which began on April 1 at Wrestlemania 39. The two beat the Usos at that event and have been champions for 55 days.

Heyman is going through it 😬#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/DGVn5mGKph — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023

The Usos are here and they just took out Solo!#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/hkv8lM0deP — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023

JIMMY WHAT DID YOU JUST DO???!!!#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/zmkr9MdzlG — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023