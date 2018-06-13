wrestling / News
WWE News: Update on AJ Styles’ Live Events Schedule, The Rock Reflects On College Days
As previously reported, AJ Styles missed live events this past weekend. He hasn’t wrestled in almost three weeks with his last match a dark match with Shinsuke Nakamura after the May 22 Smackdown taping. His last televised match was a non-title loss to Nakamura on the May 15 episode. According to wrestlinginc.com, Styles is only scheduled for Monday’s live event in Fort Wayne, Indiana and then the June 29th event in Japan. After that he should be back to a regular schedule. WWE declined to comment on if Styles is injured or not.
– The Rock posted the following on Instagram, looking back on his college days…
Found this gem 💎 Check out 22yrs old and 280lbs of Smirky Beefy McBeef here posing for our Miami Hurricanes media day. Fun fact: in college, my goal was to eventually work for the CIA. Until my criminal justice professor and advisor (Dr. Paul Cromwell) convinced me that the best operative I could become for the agency is one that also had a law degree. I thought that’s a great idea until I realized no respectable law school would ever let me in with my pile of steaming shit grades. End of story. #ByeByeCIA #HelloHollywood #AndBadAssFannyPacks