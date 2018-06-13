WWE News: Update on AJ Styles’ Live Events Schedule, The Rock Reflects On College Days

As previously reported, AJ Styles missed live events this past weekend. He hasn’t wrestled in almost three weeks with his last match a dark match with Shinsuke Nakamura after the May 22 Smackdown taping. His last televised match was a non-title loss to Nakamura on the May 15 episode. According to wrestlinginc.com, Styles is only scheduled for Monday’s live event in Fort Wayne, Indiana and then the June 29th event in Japan. After that he should be back to a regular schedule. WWE declined to comment on if Styles is injured or not.

