WWE News: AJ Styles Misses Weekend Live Events, Sanity On The Road With WWE, WWE Stars Tell Dad Jokes

– AJ Styles missed live events this past weekend. He hasn’t wrestled in almost three weeks with his last match a dark match with Shinsuke Nakamura after the May 22 Smackdown taping. His last televised match was a non-title loss to Nakamura on the May 15 episode. He will compete on Sunday at Money in the Bank.

– SAnitY toured with the main roster this weekend, losing to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson by DQ when Killian Dain interfered.

– WWE has posted a video of WWE stars telling dad jokes.