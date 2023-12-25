Update on Appeal Filed by Tammy Sytch for Prison Sentence

– PWInsider has an update on the Tammy Sytch legal situation following the WWE Hall of Famer’s recent sentencing in relation to her causing a DUI-related accident leading to the death of Julian Lasseter. According to the report, Sytch is appealing both the court’s Denial of Her Motion for Downward Departure along with the “Judgment and sentenced rendered on November 27, 2023.”

The documentation notes that Sytch is seeking to get the verdict overturned to attempt to get a lesser sentence. Additionally, the report notes that Sytch was approved for indignant status, which allowed a public defender to represent her in the appeal without her paying the usual court fees, since she does not have the financial means. Also, she reportedly requested two copies of the transcript of her sentencing.

Previously, Tammy Sytch was was sentenced to 17 years in prison on November 28 in a plea deal that saw her plead guilty to one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and one DUI causing death in relation to the car accident that caused the death of 75 year-old Julian Lasseter.