Update on Braun Strowman Following Neck Fusion Surgery

– PWInsider has an update on WWE Superstar and former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who recently announced that he underwent neck fusion surgery. PWInsider reports that that Strowman was released from the hospital yesterday (June 5).

Unsurprisingly, it’s believed he’s not expected to be returning to the ring anytime soon. He’s also been moved to WWE’s internal injury list and was removed from the board for creative pitches before he underwent his surgery.

PWInsider also notes that there was a great deal of sympathy among the roster backstage at last night’s Raw regarding his injury and recovery. Braun Strowman is said to be well-liked within the locker room.