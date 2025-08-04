Update on Brock Lesnar’s Status in Janel Grant Lawsuit Following Return at WWE Summerslam

As previously reported, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE after a two-year absence at last night’s Summerslam, attacking John Cena after the main event. Lesnar had originally been set to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble, but those plans were cancelled after news broke that he was mentioned in Janel Grant’s lawsuit agianst Vince McMahon and WWE. Grant didn’t name Lesnar specifically, but mentioned a wrestler that was also a former UFC star. The Wall Street Journal later confirmed that was Lesnar. Grant accused McMahon of using her as a bargaining chip to get Lesnar to re-sign, and Lesnar was ellegedly receptive, asking her to send him explicit videos, but the deal was never closed at the time.

PWInsider has more information on the status of the lawsuit and if Lesnar is still named. The lawsuit was originally filed before the US District Court in Connecticut and is currently still active. No settlement or decision has been filed. The last update was from July 1, as WWE and McMahon tried to move things into private arbitration, as Grant’s agreement with McMahon says is possible. Grant wants to keep it in public court.

Brock Lesnar was never named as a defendant in the suit, so there was nothing to remove him from. He is, however, still mentioned among Grant’s allegations. The allegations are the same and were never removed.

So Lesnar has returned to WWE without this situation getting resolved.