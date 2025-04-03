Update On Jay White’s Status Following Injury Update On AEW Dynamite

Jay White was said to be injured on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and a new report has an update on his status. Wednesday night’s show saw it mentioned that White was attacked and injured by the Death Riders, resulting in his removal from the Owen Hart Cup. Fightful Select reports that White was written out due to a legitimate injury, with the storyline created to explain the injury.

It’s not clear what the specific injury is, but it is confirmed to be legitimate and that White is expected to undergo surgery. The company has reportedly had to make some significant changes in creative as a result of White’s removal from the tournament.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to White for a quick and full recovery.