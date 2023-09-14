Update On Matt Riddle’s Status For WWE TV

As previously reported, Matt Riddle was pulled from last Monday’s RAW and will not work this weekend’s live events for what was said to be a “medical issue.” PWInsider reports that Riddle is expected to appear on this Monday’s episode of RAW after his weeklong absence.

This followed an incident in which Riddle was said to be disorderly during deplaning at JFK airport, only for Riddle to accuse a Port Authority official of sexual assault and harassment. He later deleted the post he made the accusation in. The matter is under investigation.