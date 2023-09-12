UPDATED: More On Matt Riddle Not Being At Raw

UPDATE: A new report has additional details on Matt Riddle not being at this week’s WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that according to the word among talent backstage, Riddle was pulled from the show due to a “medical illness.”

Riddle is still not expected to work the live events this weekend.

ORIGINAL: Matt Riddle is reportedly not at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw following his incident at JFK airport yesterday. As reported, Riddle was involved in an incident at JFK airport where Port Authority officials responded to a call about a disorderly passenger (Riddle) during deplaning. Riddle posted to his Instagram account with a photo of a Port Authority officer, accusing them of sexually assaulting and harassing him. The post was later deleted.

According to PWInsider, Riddle is not at tonight’s Raw taping and as of this writing is no longer expected to work the company’s live events in Idaho and Washington. He had previously been booked for the live events, though he had not been advertised for tonight’s Raw previously.