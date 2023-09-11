Matt Riddle Makes Sexual Assault Claim Against JFK Airport Officer, Investigation Launched

Matt Riddle made an accusation of sexual assault against a Port Authority officer at JFK airport, leading to an internal investigation being launched. TMZ reports that Riddle posted to his Instagram account with a photo of a Port Authority officer, accusing them of sexually assaulting and harassing him.

Riddle, who was in New York for a live event in Long Island, wrote in the now-deleted post:

“Nothing like being sexually assaulted by an officer and harassed at the jfk airport, no means no and just because I’m nice doesn’t mean yes!!! A**hole!!! Don’t know they’re [sic] Twitter or instagram handles but I took pictures, normally I’m like whatever but today was really weird and uncomfortable and they made a point to make me feel small and useless. Definitely one of the most uncomfortable travel days I’ve ever had thanks NYC you’re so progressive and accepting!”

TMZ reports that according to law enforcement sources, Port Authority received a call of someone (since identified as Riddle) being disorderly while deplaning. The source says that police talked to Riddle and other witnesses, and noted that Riddle seemed “apologetic in the moment.” No police report was filed and everyone was free to go. Port Authority sources say they were shocked by Riddle’s claims afterward as they didn’t believe anything happened to warrant it. However, an internal investigation has been launched in the matter.

Riddle is no stranger to sexual assault claims, having been accused of sexual assault himself in June of 2020. The accuser filed a lawsuit in October of that year, but it was eventually dropped.

Riddle returned to WWE TV in April following a hiatus after he failed a drug test in December of 2022 and entered rehab. He posted later in the day to Instagram, writing: