Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Matt Riddle Dropped

The sexual assault lawsuit filed against WWE star Matt Riddle has been dropped. TMZ reports that Candy Cartwright, real name Samantha Tavel, filed for a dismissal of the lawsuit on Monday.

Tavel filed the lawsuit back in October against Riddle, WWE, Gabe Sapolsky, and EVOLVE seeking $10 million each for actual damages, damages from emotional distress, punitive damages, attorney’s fees and costs. She alleged that Riddle sexually assaulted her during a van ride following EVOLVE 104 in Summit, Illinois when the others in the bus had fallen asleep.

She alleged that Riddle told her to have sex with him and when she refused because she was uncomfortable doing it in the setting, he grabbed her by the throat and said, ‘What if I just made you?’ Tavel had claimed she performed oral sex in order to avoid having intercourse. Riddle had acknowledged having an affair with Tavel, but denied assaulting her.

TMZ notes that it is not clear if there was a monetary settlemnt reached. Tavel’s lawyer told them, “The parties have put this in their past and are focused on the future.” Riddle’s lawyer has yet to comment.

Sapolsky and WWE were dismissed from the lawsuit in March. Riddle is set to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match at Sunday’s PPV.